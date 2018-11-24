I Wore Aldi's New Makeup Collection For A Day And Here's What I Thought

When Aldi expanded its makeup collection recently, with a new six-piece product line up inspired by cult beauty favourites, to say I was intrigued is an understatement. As a self-confessed beauty junkie, I am constantly on the hunt for the next best thing in makeup and skincare that’ll suit my millennial budget. There’s hundreds of high street makeup products that rival and sometimes outperform the luxury end of the market and I’m a firm believer that spending more doesn’t always get you more bang for your buck. With that in mind, I was eager to see how the Aldi collection performed, so I wore it all day in the office and after work to a gig to see whether it’s worth your hard-earned money.

Brogan

First Up, Base I kicked off my look with the Snapshot Ready Foundation Primer, which promised silky-smooth skin “creating the perfect canvas for makeup”. Rich in silicone, it absorbed into my skin immediately and leaving a velvety-matte finish. Having a perpetually oily t-zone, I was feeling optimistic it would keep shine at bay. Next came the Illusion Touch 2 in 1 Concealer & Foundation. A genius idea to combine the two essential products in my makeup bag in one handy duo. If I’m being honest, my expectations were quite low and I was pleasantly surprised – at first. This budget-friendly version from Aldi provided light but buildable coverage, I have a bit of redness of my nose, cheeks and chin where I like to gradually layer my foundation and had no problems doing the same with this. However, by lunchtime I had never been so oily. I’d brought along my trusty Vichy Dermablend Make-up Transluscent Setting Powder, £18, in case of any meltdowns and spent 10 minutes in the loo furiously dabbing away the excess oil. Which is where the concealer comes in. My everyday base is the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+ Cream™ SPF 50+, which at £30 I use sparingly but I love as it evens out my skin tone brilliantly and lasts all day.

Aldi

While the creamy, fluid formula was easy to blend, sheer in finish and light in coverage, it didn’t last. It was impossible to touch up blemishes, it was so creamy it promptly slid off of my face. If you’re oily or acne-prone like me, steer clear. I’d recommend the Maybelline Eye Eraser Concealer, £8.99, which has some serious staying power and hides all traces of dark circles and fine lines. Eyes After filling in my brows as normal, using my Sleek MakeUp Brow Kit, £8.49, in dark, I attempted to create a mini taupe smokey eye using the Lacura Naturals Intense Eyshadow Palette, which is currently sold out online. I swept the shade Ivory all over lids, before blending Cerise, a burnt copper tone on my outer corners before patting on Rose Quartz, a shimmery copper shade, over my eyes for a touch of sparkly. Pigmented, yes. Long lasting, yes. Blendable, no. The colours were bold, but once applied didn’t move an inch, which is a nightmare when trying to do a smokey eye. The shimmer however, lasted all day and all evening. But not worth the £5.99.

Louise

I’m a convert to the mascara, however. It doesn’t quite top my all time favourite Pixi 188 Lash Lift Mascara, £16, it comes pretty close. It lengthened my lashes, added volume and was easy to remove at the end of the day. I would definitely buy this in future.

Aldi

Louise Close Up

Cheeks & Cheekbones Strangely Aldi has launched two bronzers in this collection, one individually and one in a palette with accompanying highlighter. The Aloha Blush was up first. Promising a “natural sun-kissed complexion”, it did nothing of the sort, instead lacking in staying power and eventually turning patchy. Following that I used a fluffy brush to lightly contour using the Broadway Shape & Glow palette, £5.99, which was also disappointing – its olour payoff was minimal and barely made a difference. The highlighter left a subtle shimmer on the top of my cheekbones but wasn’t the radiant look I was optimistically anticipating. As a huge fan of NARS’ Orgasm blush, £24, I was wary of getting the same results from Aldi’s Lacura Blush, which left a trail of shimmer all over my face then quickly faded soon after applying.

Aldi The results at midday; long-lasting eyeshadows pared with patchy skin.