There are a multitude of ways to make your lifestyle more sustainable, with reusable coffee cups, wrapping paper, and even toothbrushes. Your makeup bag, however, is less simple.

Lush has come up with a handy and environmentally-friendly solution with a range of refillable, vegan lipsticks.

Where many lipsticks and lip balms use beeswax oil or lanolin (derived from sheep’s wool grease - eurgh) as a base, this range uses broccoli seed oil. The formulas are rich in fatty acids, making chapped and dry lips no more.