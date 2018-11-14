There's Probably Plastic In Your Christmas Wrapping Paper – Here Are Some Alternatives

Christmas present wrapping: one of those tasks that starts off enjoyable and swiftly becomes annoying as you realise the dent in your ‘to-be-wrapped’ pile isn’t getting any smaller.

Whether you choose fancy patterns or a glittery design this year, there’s a chance your wrapping paper could contain plastic, which means it can’t be recycled and could stick around on the planet for a long time.

Wrapping paper is often lined with a “plastic membrane” which has a role to play in protecting the paper, Dr Karl Williams, head of the centre for waste management at the University of Central Lancashire tells HuffPost UK.

“It’s to make the paper stronger and more resistant to tearing,” he says. “Your paper doesn’t have to be as thick because it’s got a plastic membrane on it.”