It Turns Out Your Paper Receipts Can't Be Recycled – Here's Why

If your wallet/bag/kitchen table looks anything like most people’s, it’ll be stuffed full to the brim with receipts. Little wonder, given that UK retailers dish out 11.2 billion of them every year, according to a study. But at what cost to the environment?

Most receipts are made from a special paper that is thermally sensitive, explains Simona Maccarrone from Matmatch, a platform that helps product designers and engineers source and evaluate materials. “So you don’t print with ink, rather you warm the paper up and it makes that area black and change colour with heat,”

That means that many receipts can’t be recycled, because they’re made from more than one material, which makes it practically impossible to separate.