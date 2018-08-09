Is the Beauty Industry Doing Enough To Tackle Its Plastics Problem?

Take a peek inside your makeup bag and what do you see? From lengthening mascaras and hydrating foundations, fruity lipglosses and shimmering highlighters, a makeup bag can be like a treasure trove for the 83% of women in the UK who own one. But while a flick of liquid eyeliner and a set of freshly painted nails might make us feel beautiful, there is a more ugly side to our obsession: the beauty industry is moulding huge volumes of plastic into packaging that most of us then simply chuck in the bin. The damage that our throwaway culture could be doing to the environment is high on the news agenda and shoppers’ minds. Consumers are increasingly trying to live more eco-friendly lives and there is increasingly strong consumer demand for plastic-free packaging, according to recent research. But while we’ve all been focusing on how our vegetables are packaged and how our favourite coffee chains serve our lattes, what has the beauty industry been doing to tackle its waste problem?

Emilija Manevska via Getty Images

“About this time last year we predicted how plastic would be a real focus this year and how, as people become more environmentally conscious, brands would have to step up their game,” Roshida Khanom, associate director for beauty and personal care at Mintel, tells HuffPost UK. “This is exactly what we’ve seen across all industries. Brands haven’t [historically] been very environmentally focussed in the beauty industry, and they’re really picking up on that in the last year or so and part of that is driven by the consumer.” Brands have, she says, been taking steps to make a change - experimenting with new types of packaging with brands like Head and Shoulders making bottles from recycled beach plastics and Bulldog, the mens beauty brand, selling shower gel in a refillable carton online. The industry-wide ban on microbeads earlier this year and voluntary moves by supermarkets including Lidl to phase out plastic from cotton buds really notched plastics up on the agenda. Shoppers, and particularly younger millennials, are becoming increasingly eco-aware. “[With microbeads] consumers were starting to realise ’hang on, I hadn’t really thought about what was in face scrubs before, but it is plastic and I’m washing it down the drain’. Now consumers are looking at the plastics in their products in a different way,” Khanom says. Brands are awake to this. Colette Mounsey, Lush’s UK PR manager, says the company has been reaping the benefits of this surge in interest, which she says was driven by David Attenborough’s much-watched ‘Blue Planet’ series. Sales of its shampoo bars, which are plastic-free, have shot up by 41% in a year. Lush, she says, was using as little plastic as possible “from the beginning” - what with its bath bombs and “naked” packaging-free shower gels. It also opened its first plastic packaging-free shop in Milan in June. The same month, it developed a limited edition vegan foundation egg that doesn’t need to be packaged in plastic, as it is dipped in wax to create a peelable handle. It also has a recycling incentive scheme giving customers a free face mask if they bring back five Lush pots, which it then reuses.

Lush

More mainstream global brands are taking steps too. Unilever is one of the world’s biggest consumer products companies, owning brands including Dove, Lynx and Dermalogica. As testament to the opportunity brands are seeing in eco-beauty, last week it launched a new skin and haircare range called Love Beauty and Planet made from 100% recycled plastic that is also recyclable. “We’ve been working to reduce our packaging footprint for a long time.

Currently, about 95% of the value of plastic packaging put on the market is disposed of after first use, which is a huge waste of resources and a major threat to the environment,” David Blanchard, Unilever’s chief research and development officer told HuffPost UK. “We know that consumers want to buy sustainably. Our own research shows that one third of consumers are now buying brands based on their social and environmental impact and over 50% are more likely to buy products that are

sustainably produced. It’s up to us to make the sustainable choice the easy choice.” Unilever is, he says, working with government and other organisations to help tackle the problem, including ploughing money into research funds. But step inside most popular high street beauty shops and it seems that we are, however, still a long way away from making a real and lasting change. Enter a Boots, Superdrug or the beauty aisle in a supermarket and what you’ll likely see is wall-to-wall plastic. From cleansers and toners to nail polish, deodorants and face masks, we just can’t get enough of the stuff. It is still everywhere. While brands are taking admirable strides towards making changes, the reality is that eco-friendly products are just a drop in the ocean of an industry that Mintel predicts will be worth a whopping £18.76 billion in the UK by 2022. There are practical reasons why plastic is used, too. It gives a product longevity, keeps out bacteria, looks better than some alternative materials and can also play a fundamental role in the product’s usability (think squeezy shower gel, for example, or a spray on tan lotion). So brands can find themselves walking a bit of a tight rope to try and get the balance right between what a consumer wants and what is sustainable - especially when they demand both. Laura McGonigal, Boots head of sustainability, told HuffPost UK the company recognises this is a challenge and is taking steps to address it. But that also it can be complicated - with alternative packaging sources such as glass, for example, not necessarily being a better option because it’s heavier so uses more energy to transport. “It [plastic] protects the product, it’s light, and as a result has some positive points from an environmental perspective, but we obviously don’t want it ending up in our ecosystem,” she says.

Boots