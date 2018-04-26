More than 40 of the UK’s largest businesses have signed a groundbreaking “Plastic Pact”, committing to making 100% of plastic packaging they use reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The UK Plastics Pact is the first of its kind in the world and has united 42 household names including supermarkets such as Aldi, ASDA, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons, in a bid to tackle plastic waste and protect the environment. These businesses are responsible for over 80% of the plastic packaging on products sold through UK supermarkets.

Big brands including Coco Cola Europe, Nestle UK and Unilever UK have also signed up. They’re joined by a further 15 organisations, including the British Retail Consortium and the British Plastics Federation. The powerful collective is spearheaded by sustainability charity WRAP and plans to eliminate “problematic” single-use plastic through package redesign and innovation.

Environmental charities have praised the move, although some have raised concerns the alliance won’t go “far enough” to tackle plastic pollution.

