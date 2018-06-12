Why Crisp Packets Should Be The Next Single-Use Plastic You Ditch

Look in your handbag or backpack, and it’s likely you’re toting round a reusable water bottle or coffee cup. But while many of us are trying to cut down on single-use plastics by taking responsibility for the way we consume water or coffee, there’s another regularly-consumed British staple that is causing serious environmental damage.

Crisps are largely packaged in packets that are not recyclable. And, with 90% of British people regularly eating the snacks according to Mintel, that makes for billions of packets being chucked away every year and heading for landfill or the world’s oceans.

It is time for crisp manufacturers to step up alongside manufacturers of all plastics, Mary Creagh, a Labour MP and chair of the environment committee, told HuffPost. “I think they’re going to have to look at a fundamental redesign of their products and look at more sustainable alternatives,” she said.