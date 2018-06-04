Single-use plastic bags are fast becoming the environmental enemy. On Friday, yet another marine mammal fell victim to plastic waste when a pilot whale died after swallowing 80 plastic bags.

Many of us have a kitchen drawer full of plastic bags, accumulating after many shopping trips, with no idea what to do with them. One thing’s for sure, you definitely shouldn’t be throwing them away - here are five things you can do to cut down on your plastic bag use.

Carry a reusable tote bag with you at all times

Picking up a plastic bag when you’ve ducked into a shop spontaneously to do some shopping is super convenient, but it doesn’t take long for this to impact on the planet.

Instead, fold up three or four tote bags and keep them in your bag or pocket at all times. That way, you’ll always be prepared for an eco-friendly shopping trip.