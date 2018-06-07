Why Can't Black Plastic Be Recycled?

An estimated 1.3 billion black plastic trays are used in ready meal packaging in the UK every year and according to Greenpeace UK, most of those end up in landfill or the ocean because the material is difficult to recycle.

But some brands and retailers are pledging to help change this. Quorn has announced plans to eliminate more than 297 tonnes of black plastic packaging from its supply chain by the end of June 2018. The announcement follows similar commitments from Iceland and Waitrose.

But why is the material being used in the first place and what can we do to prevent it from polluting the environment?