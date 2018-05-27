Plastic-Free Alternatives To Your Everyday Staples: From Cling Film To Shampoo

We need to do something about our plastic consumption. Fast. If our laden oceans (which receive 12.7 million tonnes a year) and suffering marine life (over 50% of the world’s sea turtles have ingested plastic) aren’t enough of an indication, then the microplastics nestled in the Antarctic’s furthest reaches certainly are.

“The problem of plastic pollution is one that affects us all, and one for which we all share responsibility as individuals but also, more importantly, collectively,” says Will McCallum, oceans team leader at Greenpeace UK and author of How to Give Up Plastic (RRP £12.99, Penguin Life).

“As individuals we can change our behaviour, limit our use and help reduce, even by a little bit, the amount of plastic out there. But working together we can achieve much, much more.”

There’s alternatives to a lot of the big players on the plastic scene, nowadays – from cling film to shampoo bottles. Here are some of the most useful.

Instead of cling film...

Try wax wraps. Cover leftovers, store your sandwiches and wrap-up cheese in cotton, pine resin, jojoba oil and beeswax. As well as being a lot better to look at, it’s plastic-free, can be washed, dried and re-used repeatedly and is all-natural, to boot. They can be on the more expensive side, but, as you won’t be buying cling anymore, you make the cash back.

If you’re DIY-inclined, make your own, using cotton and beeswax.

Beeswax Wraps, £10-60, Bees Wax Wraps