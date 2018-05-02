Practical Ways To Ditch Wet Wipes, Or Reduce Their Environmental Impact

Convenient, easy to use and disposable, wet wipes are undoubtedly an ingrained part of our beauty routine, baby care and housework – but unfortunately they are no friend to the planet.

Wet wipe pollution is reportedly “changing the shape of our river beds” - with more than five thousand (or enough to cover two football pitches) found next to the River Thames, London, last month according to environmental agency Thames 21. Last year, research found that wet wipes count for around 93% of the material that causes sewer blockages.

More than eight million tons of plastic is dumped into our oceans every year, according to research by the Plastic Oceans Foundation. And, according to WWF, the UK is the second biggest consumer of wet wipes in the world.

So, it really is up to us to start kicking the habit. Here are a few tips on how to start.