Robbie Williams and Ayda Field could be about to become the next Richard and Judy, as it’s being rumoured that the married pair could be launching a TV show.

Ayda has been a big hit on ‘Loose Women’ in recent months, and according to reports, they could be about to make the most of their growing popularity as a couple.

Doug Peters/Doug Peters Robbie and Ayda married in 2010

A source explains to The Sun: “Robbie has a huge fan base and Ayda has become hugely popular since joining ‘Loose Women’.

Ayda’s candidness on the ‘Loose Women’ panel has won her many fans, while Robbie has also had an impact on the television world this year.

Back in October, he appeared on the ‘Graham Norton Show’, and told a seriously NSFW sex story that we won’t be forgetting anytime soon…

Robbie Williams at 40

Robbie Williams at 40 1 of 15 Share this slide: Ansa