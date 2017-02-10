He’s made no secret of his marijuana usage, but now Robbie Williams has made a bold revelation about his use of the drug, claiming he once got high at Buckingham Palace.
Back in 2012, Robbie was one of many big-name acts who were asked to perform for the Queen at her Diamond Jubilee Concert.
However, while he has now denied the suggestion that he was sick at the Palace, he has admitted he wasn’t exactly on his best behaviour.
Speaking to The Sun, he revealed: “Threw up in Buckingham Palace? No… I smoked a spliff at Buckingham Palace.”
The last time Robbie spoke about his use of the drug was in 2013, when he explained that he still used “small amounts” of marijuana to help him “relax”.
He told The Mirror at the time that fatherhood had made him reconsider his behaviour, explaining: “Since the birth of [Theodora] I’ve become less reckless. I last drank 13 years ago, the last time I got high was two days ago. No big drug sessions, mind, just a small amount, purely to relax.
“I’m allowed to go crazy once in a while, just as long as I don’t lose control. I have to be there to take care of my daughter, right? That is the good thing - by putting responsibility on my shoulders she is also taking care of me.”
Earlier this week, it was claimed that Robbie could be joining his former bandmates for a mini Take That reunion on Gary Barlow’s current show, ‘Let It Shine’, in what was suggested as a ploy to boost ratings.