Robbie Williams has opened up about his mental health, stating that he feels like he has a “disease that wants to kill me [...] in my head”.
The ‘Angels’ singer is currently midway through his ‘Heavy Entertainment Show’ world tour and during an interview with The Sun, spoke candidly about his frame of mind and how he stays happy and healthy.
“Fortunately and unfortunately, left to my own devices, I’m inclined to sabotage everything,” he told the paper. “I’ve got a disease that wants to kill me and it’s in my head, so I have to guard against that.
“Sometimes it overwhelms me and sometimes it’s a tool I need to get on stage. Sometimes I live in bliss and it’s wonderful.
“But most of the time I’m human — having a human experience, trying to deal with the trials and tribulations of what goes on between my ears.”
Robbie also drew comparisons between himself and the late George Michael, who he counted as an “acquaintance”.
“It’s been a very similar roller-coaster, yes,” he sad. “And I miss George Michael, I wish he was here.
“It was just a dreadful thing to happen and I miss him.”
This isn’t the first time the star has spoke candidly about his health. Back in December 2017, he detailed the events that caused tour dates to be cancelled three months earlier, revealing he spent a week in intensive care after a doctor found “abnormalities” in his brain.
In September 2017, he opened up to the Times about his mental wellbeing, explaining how fame has affected him.