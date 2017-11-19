Zimbabwe’s ruling party has sacked of Robert Mugabe as party leader and given him until 12pm on Monday to resign or face impeachment. While he still refuses to step aside as president, the removal of him as head of the ruling Zanu-PF puts the end of his 37-rule in the country closer. Delegates danced and sang at a party meeting when Mugabe was removed, a move to force a peaceful end to his 37 years in power following a de facto military coup.

Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters Robert Mugabe at a university graduation ceremony on Friday

He was replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, Reuters reported. Mnangagwa’s dismissal is what prompted the military to move against Mugabe, amid fears he would appoint his wife Grace to succeed him. She was also expelled from the party. Speaking before the meeting, Chris Mutsvangwa, a leader of influential group of war veterans, said the 93-year-old Mugabe was running out of time to negotiate his departure and should leave the country while he could.

Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters Protesters calling for Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare on Saturday