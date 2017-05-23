With Roger Moore’s death today - announced by his family in Switzerland - our thoughts have turned to the 60-year career of the much-loved actor.

From 1973, he was forever known as the man who transformed 007. Following the pugilistic Sean Connery, Sir Roger brought a raised eyebrow, a twinkle in his eye, a bon mot and a brilliant safari suit.

However, before he’d even picked up his licence to kill, Sir Roger had made his name in ‘The Saint’ and ‘The Persuaders’ on TV. He’d been handpicked for stardom after cutting his teeth, modelling for catalogues. And these rare, vintage pictures show why...