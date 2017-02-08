All Sections
    08/02/2017 12:32 GMT | Updated 08/02/2017 13:54 GMT

    Rolf Harris Cleared Of Fresh Sex Assault Charges

    Jurors failed to reach a verdict on four counts.

    NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
    Former Australian TV star gave no reaction as his fate was revealed

    Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, has been cleared of three historic sex assault charges. 

    A jury at Southwark Crown Court took under a week to find him not guilty of assaulting a young girl on a visit to a radio station in the 1970s. 

    He was also cleared of groping a blind woman at a hospital in 1977 and sexually assaulting a woman after filming a television show in 2004. 

    Judge Alistair McCreath later dismissed the jury of seven women and five men of deliberating on four more counts.

    Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
    A sketch of McCreath summing up in Harris' (right) case

    Harris appeared in a pale blue shirt on Wednesday and showed no reaction as the verdicts were delivered, The Telegraph reported.

    Prosecutors have asked for a week to decide if they will apply for a retrial, according to BBC News.

    Australian-born Harris is currently in jail serving time for 12 sex offences following a trial in 2014

    His lawyers said Harris would likely be released for the current sentence later this year. 

