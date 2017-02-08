Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, has been cleared of three historic sex assault charges.
A jury at Southwark Crown Court took under a week to find him not guilty of assaulting a young girl on a visit to a radio station in the 1970s.
He was also cleared of groping a blind woman at a hospital in 1977 and sexually assaulting a woman after filming a television show in 2004.
Judge Alistair McCreath later dismissed the jury of seven women and five men of deliberating on four more counts.
Harris appeared in a pale blue shirt on Wednesday and showed no reaction as the verdicts were delivered, The Telegraph reported.
Prosecutors have asked for a week to decide if they will apply for a retrial, according to BBC News.
Australian-born Harris is currently in jail serving time for 12 sex offences following a trial in 2014.
His lawyers said Harris would likely be released for the current sentence later this year.