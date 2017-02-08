Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, has been cleared of three historic sex assault charges.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took under a week to find him not guilty of assaulting a young girl on a visit to a radio station in the 1970s.

He was also cleared of groping a blind woman at a hospital in 1977 and sexually assaulting a woman after filming a television show in 2004.

Judge Alistair McCreath later dismissed the jury of seven women and five men of deliberating on four more counts.