Rory McGrath Pleads Guilty To Harassing Married Woman For 14 Months

The 60-year-old TV star admitted the offence at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court in Cambridgeshire.

Comedian Rory McGrath has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to harassing a married woman for more than a year.

McGrath is alleged to have sent his victim electronic messages, approached her in the street, engaged the couple in conversation and sent letters to the victim’s husband.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months and given a five year restraining order. McGrath was also ordered to pay £200 in costs.

In November he denied a charge of stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress, but admitted harassment when the charge was changed.

His victim cannot be named for legal reasons.