Rory McGrath Pleads Guilty To Harassing Married Woman For 14 Months

Comedian Rory McGrath has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to harassing a married woman for more than a year.
The 60-year-old TV star admitted the offence at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court in Cambridgeshire.
He had been charged with harassing the woman, despite complaints from her, her husband and the police, a court heard.
McGrath is alleged to have sent his victim electronic messages, approached her in the street, engaged the couple in conversation and sent letters to the victim’s husband.
He was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months and given a five year restraining order. McGrath was also ordered to pay £200 in costs.
In November he denied a charge of stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress, but admitted harassment when the charge was changed.
His victim cannot be named for legal reasons.
McGrath, from Cambridge, is accused of harassing the woman in the city between June and August last year.
After the hearing, his lawyer read a statement from the star in which he thanked his wife and family for their support.
He said: “This has been a dark time and thankfully it’s now over. I wish to thank the judge and apologise to my wife and family and thank them for their incredible support during this time. I now want to move on with my life.”