Rose McGowan Critiques Time’s Up Movement, Singling Out Justin Timberlake

Rose McGowan has labelled the Time’s Up movement “fake”, singling out Justin Timberlake’s support for criticism.

Rose has previously been critical of Time’s Up and speaking on US chat show ‘The View’, she explained her standpoint has not changed.

Criticising Justin, she said: “There’s Justin Timberlake hashtagging, ‘My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time’s Up, hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen’.

“So come on, it is fake. I wish everybody was good. I’m sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better.”