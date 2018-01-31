Rose McGowan Critiques Time’s Up Movement, Singling Out Justin Timberlake

Rose McGowan has labelled the Time’s Up movement “fake”, singling out Justin Timberlake’s support for criticism.
Rose has previously been critical of Time’s Up and speaking on US chat show ‘The View’, she explained her standpoint has not changed.
Criticising Justin, she said: “There’s Justin Timberlake hashtagging, ‘My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time’s Up, hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen’.
“So come on, it is fake. I wish everybody was good. I’m sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better.”
Rose isn’t the first person to call out the singer, as when he hit the red carpet at the Globes while wearing his Time’s Up pin, many onlookers labelled him a hypocrite.
Time’s Up was launched in the wake of the numerous sexual harassment and abuse allegations that emerged in Hollywood last year, which started with a number of women, including Rose, speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.
It was started by a group over 300 actresses to raise legal funds for anyone, in any industry, who has come forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct or abuse.
Earlier this month, Rose criticised the Golden Globes black dress protest movement as “Hollywood fakery”, as many of the women involved had previously worked with Harvey Weinstein.
During the ceremony, Italian actress Asia Argento tweeted Rose with a message of support, praising her for having been “the first one who broke the silence”.
Rose then responded: “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honour our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so.
“I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love [Asia Argento].”