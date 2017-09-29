All Sections
    29/09/2017 09:04 BST | Updated 29/09/2017 13:09 BST

    Ross Kemp Shares Photo Of Newborn Twins To Announce He Is Now A Dad-Of-Four

    Such cute baby names.

    Ross Kemp is now a dad-of-four, as his wife Renee O’Brien has just given birth to twins.

    The 53-year-old former ‘Eastender’ shared an adorable photo of O’Brien and their newborn daughters and revealed their choice of baby names.

    “Mum, Ava and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed,” he wrote.

    “Thanks to all at the hospital!”

    Earlier in the day Kemp shared a selfie with gynaecologist Lawrence Impey, showing them both in scrubs.

    “Big thanks to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again!

    Kemp and O’Brien, also have a son together who was born in April 2015. He also has an older son with his former partner Nicola Coleman.

    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
