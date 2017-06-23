Holly Willoughby never gets it wrong in the style stakes.
Even with a strict dress code to contend with, the TV presenter looked her usual elegant self as she made her way to Royal Ascot.
Taking to Instagram on Friday 23 June, the ITV presenter shared her chic outfit choice (and her husband’s) with her fans, saying:
“And they’re (we’re) off!”
From a Radley bag and simple black heels by Topshop to a belt by Black and Brown London, Willoughby accessorised her Finery London dress with aplomb - completed with a statement-making Philip Treacy headpiece.
