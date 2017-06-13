All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    13/06/2017 16:36 BST

    Royal Ascot 2017: Headwear Inspiration That Conforms To The Dress Code

    Which will you pick?

    The Royal Ascot dress code may have been loosened this year to include jumpsuits, but the rules for hats remain as strict (and complicated) as ever. 

    The annual event, which takes place on Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June this year, has become renowned for its seriously strict dress code

    If you’re lucky enough to have snagged tickets for the Royal Enclosure then a hat must be worn - fascinators are not permitted, however, a headpiece with a ‘solid base covering a sufficient area of the head (4 inches/10cm)’ can be worn.

    If you’re situated in the Queen Anne Enclosure & Village Enclosure then a headpiece, fascinator or hat must be worn at all times. 

    Whether you’re opting for a major peacocking ensemble or sticking to a less-is-more mantra, these 10 pieces of headwear will conform to all the fashion rules. 

    Peacocking

    • William Chambers Mega Crin Upsweep
      William Chambers
      £650, from William Chambers Millinery.
    • Philip Treacy Small Wave Large Rosette Fascinator
      Harrods
      £1,950.00, from Harrods.
    • Gold White Silk Beaded Curled Feather Branch Beret Headpiece Derby Ascot Hat
      Etsy
      £179.40, from Dress 2 Impress Etsy on Etsy.
    • Large Brimmed Designer Sinamay Straw Hat
      Etsy
      £295, from Tracy Chaplin Milliner on Etsy.
    • Rebecca Couture Esme Orchid Disc Occasion Hat- In Purple
      Debenhams
      £350, from Debenhams.

    Keeping It Simple

    • Phillip Treacy Asymmetric Ribbon Bow Hat
      Harrods
      £999, from Harrods.
    • William Chambers Buntal Bow Coolie
      William Chambers
      £425, from William Chambers Millinery.
    • Siggi Abstract Flower Down Brim Hat
      Harrods
      £420, from Harrods.
    • Debut Pink Feather Quill Hat
      Debenhams
      £65, from Debenhams.
    • Hatbox Ivory Spot Saucer Fascinator
      Debenhams
      £80, from Debenhams.
    • Big Rose Mesh Wide Brim Hat
      Marks & Spencer
      £89, from Marks & Spencer.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionshoppingaccessorieshatsroyal ascotheadwear

    Conversations