The Royal Ascot dress code may have been loosened this year to include jumpsuits, but the rules for hats remain as strict (and complicated) as ever.

The annual event, which takes place on Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June this year, has become renowned for its seriously strict dress code.

If you’re lucky enough to have snagged tickets for the Royal Enclosure then a hat must be worn - fascinators are not permitted, however, a headpiece with a ‘solid base covering a sufficient area of the head (4 inches/10cm)’ can be worn.

If you’re situated in the Queen Anne Enclosure & Village Enclosure then a headpiece, fascinator or hat must be worn at all times.

Whether you’re opting for a major peacocking ensemble or sticking to a less-is-more mantra, these 10 pieces of headwear will conform to all the fashion rules.

Peacocking