Royal Mail workers have overwhelmingly voted to take strike action over jobs, pay and pensions with a turnout of 73.7% - easily overcoming the 50% threshold for industrial action to be legal.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced on Tuesday afternoon that a ballot of 111,082 members saw 89.1% vote in favour of a national strike.

It is the first time Royal Mail workers have for industrial action since the organisation was privatised four years ago.

At the heart of the dispute is the firm’s plan to change its £9.8bn pension scheme to one that gives staff a cash lump sum, as well as moves to cut 3,000 jobs a year.