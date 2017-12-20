Royal Pastry Chefs Reveal Recipe For Mince Pies

If you’re looking to impress guests on Christmas Day, this mince pie recipe might just do the trick.

Pastry chefs at Buckingham Palace have revealed how they make mince pies for The Royal Family and their guests, with an important message: ‘Give yourself plenty of time.’

Royal Pastry chef Kathryn Cuthbertson and Chef de Partie Victoria Scupham recommend having cold hands when working with the pastry, to help keep it at the right consistency.

They also make their own mincemeat - with lashings of port, rum and sherry.

The pair will make over 1,200 mince pies for festive events, so they definitely know what they’re talking about.