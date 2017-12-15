Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on 19 May 2018, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The couple, who revealed their engagement on 27 November, will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, which is where Harry’s father Charles had his civil wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall blessed in 2005. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Buckingham Palace said.

Markle, 36, has shown off a three-stone yellow-gold engagement ring, designed by Harry, 33, himself with a diamond from Botswana plus two diamonds taken from the personal collection of his later mother, Princess Diana. The couple’s wedding day will be held on the same day as the Emirates FA Cup Final. Harry’s brother Prince William is the president of the Football Association. Earlier this month it as announced Markle, who is a divorcee, will join the Queen and other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.

She and the prince will attend the traditional Christmas Day church service on the Queen’s private estate in Norfolk. It is believed the actress will be the first royal fiancee to open presents with the Queen. Speaking in a candid interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain on the day of their engagement was announced, Harry and Markle revealed the moment the prince popped the question - over a roast chicken dinner at his Kensington Palace cottage.