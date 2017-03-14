Marks and Spencer has joined forces with Ruby Wax to launch a new type of café designed to help customers improve their mental wellbeing.

Cafés within M&S stores will open after hours on a fortnightly basis to pave way for the new ‘Frazzled Cafés’.

The cafés, which are the brainchild of the author and comedian, will host “talk-in” sessions where people who are feeling “frazzled” can meet to share their personal stories in a “safe, anonymous and non-judgmental environment”.

The idea of the cafés is to reassure the population that “it’s okay not to be okay”.

Wax, who has long been open about her experience of depression, said the cafés are not just for the one in four Brits who will suffer a mental illness at some point, but also for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the stresses of modern life.