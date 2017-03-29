Running Out Of iPhone Storage? The New Version Of iOS Will Give You More

If you’re constantly nudging the limit of your iPhone’s memory, try downloading iOS 10.3, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
A number of Apple customers have reportedly seen their free storage space grow after updating their iPhone’s software.
As Mashable first noted, there could be a number of reasons why users are seeing their storage space grow in light of the update.
Firstly, iOS 10.3 contains an update to the file system that manages your data. Secondly, it could be that the OS itself takes up less storage. Or it could be that rebooting your phone clears some space.
The update also includes a nifty feature that locates users’ AirPods when they go amiss.
Here’s hoping 10.4 does something about iPhone’s pitiful battery life, but we won’t be holding our breath...