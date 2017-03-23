Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Ryan was definitely one of the calmest people on the stage

Speaking at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, Ryan cleared up why he fould it all so funny. He said (via People): “What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt. “I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard ‘Moonlight’ won and I was so relieved that I started laughing.” He continued: “Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that ‘Moonlight’ won. I know the director [Barry Jenkins], I’ve worked with them before,” he explains. “It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognised.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Ryan greeted Mahershala Ali

The cause of the blunder was revealed shortly after the February ceremony, and it was soon confirmed that the accountants who handed Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope will not work at the Academy Awards again. The show’s host Jimmy Kimmel also addressed the turn of events on his late night chat show. He said: “It was chugging along, and then all of a sudden out of nowhere it turned into one of those Maury Povich paternity test shows. It was the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost’.” “In retrospect, we know that what happened was he was confused so he handed it to Faye and let her read it out. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus.”