Ryan Reynolds And Andrew Garfield's Golden Globes' Kiss Is A Beautiful, Beautiful Thing

Ryan Reynolds might have missed out on the Best Actor gong at Sunday’s Golden Globes, but he got to snog Andrew Garfield, so he’s still a winner really.
The ‘Deadpool’ actor grabbed the ‘Spiderman’ star and planted a huge smacker on him as Ryan Gosling went up to collect his award.
Ryan’s wife Blake Lively didn’t get a look in as the pair jokingly locked lips at their shared table at the event at the Beverly Hilton in LA.
And the kiss came as quite a surprise to Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone, who was shown footage of it backstage after collecting her award for Best Actress.
And well, we think her face - and that of her ‘La La Land’ co-star Ryan Gosling - says it all...
Meanwhile, over on Twitter...
It was a great night for British talent at the annual bash, with Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie all taking home an award for their roles in John Le Carre spy thriller ‘The Night Manager’.
Other British winners at the 74th Golden Globe Awards were Aaron Taylor-Johnson, for his role in Tom Ford’s film ‘Nocturnal Animals’, and Claire Foy for her role of The Queen in Netflix epic drama ‘The Crown’.
The biggest winner of the night was ‘La La Land’, the musical film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, collecting six Globes from six nominations, a victory that must surely place it as a frontrunner going into the rest of Awards Season.
‘The Crown’ stole a surprise win as Best TV Drama, beating more established shows including ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Transparent’.