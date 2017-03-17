Ryan Reynolds has summed up the pain of flying with kids perfectly with his latest parenting admission.

The actor, who is dad to two-year-old James and six-month-old Ines, said prior to having children, he always had empathy for parents on planes.

“I was always like: ‘God, that’s hard’,” he told Good Morning America on Thursday 16 March.

“You can see they’re sweating and they’re nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone’s mad at them.”

Now he has kids? He totally gets it.