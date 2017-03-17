Ryan Reynolds has summed up the pain of flying with kids perfectly with his latest parenting admission.
The actor, who is dad to two-year-old James and six-month-old Ines, said prior to having children, he always had empathy for parents on planes.
“I was always like: ‘God, that’s hard’,” he told Good Morning America on Thursday 16 March.
“You can see they’re sweating and they’re nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone’s mad at them.”
Now he has kids? He totally gets it.
“I would rather drink a piping-hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” Reynolds added.
“At two years old, they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane and it’s just like: ‘Please, can we land?’”
Reynolds was on the show discussing his hilarious take on parenting. The presenters were reading out some of his previous tweets about his kids.
After listening to them being read out, Reynolds said: “I’m going to hell”, to which one of the presenters replied: “No, you say what people think is funny.”
Keep ‘em coming, Reynolds.