Speak to any child of the 90s about their favourite kids TV shows, and ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ will most likely be among them.
The US sitcom followed the life of Sabrina Spellman who awoke on her 16th birthday to discover she was a witch, and the often-hilarious situations she found herself in as a result of her newly-found powers.
The show, which aired for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003, was actually was based on the Archie comics cartoon, and followed a TV movie of the same name, which also starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina.
Over here in the UK, ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ was a staple of CITV’s schedule, and was one of the regular shows featured on Saturday morning kids show ‘SM:TV Live’. Fans will probably remember that host Declan Donnelly had a rather strange obsession with the teenage witch, and would dedicate a love poem to her before each episode.
With an ‘SM:TV’ 20th anniversary special planned for 2018, we can only hope the cast of ‘Sabrina’ make all his dreams (and ours) come true by conjuring up a brand new episode.
But while we keep our fingers crossed for that, find out what all the stars of the show are up to now in the gallery below...