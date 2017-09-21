Sadiq Khan will speak at Labour conference as part of a last-minute shake-up of the agenda - but his Manchester counterpart Andy Burnham will not.

Senior figures from Jeremy Corbyn’s team confirmed the London Mayor has a slot on the bill at next week’s conference in Brighton, following weeks of criticism the powerful city mayors were being sidelined.

HuffPost UK understands Burnham is still being kept off the bill, however, despite the Greater Manchester Mayor warning the party is cutting off the “northern Labour family” and risks becoming “London-centric”.

Khan is the latest politician representing London selected to speak and his addition will do little to quell anger that the line-up is too focused on the south.

The agenda includes keynote speeches from London MPs Corbyn, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer. Health spokesman Jon Ashworth, education spokeswoman Angela Rayner and deputy leader Tom Watson also have slots.

During an interview with HuffPost earlier this month, Burnham said giving him an opportunity to speak at conference would be see “Greater Manchester getting its voice heard.”

He went on: “If I was them (party chiefs), I would just think about that and making sure that conference is truly of all the country.”