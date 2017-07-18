Sadiq Khan has sent a strong message to anyone who suggests that being a Muslim and a Westerner are incompatible.
The Mayor of London also said that he would not rule out a meeting with Donald Trump.
He told CNN: “If someone has views that I think can be changed I am ready to play my role.
“If you somehow think it is not possible to be a Muslim and a proud westerner I am happy to disabuse you of that idea, whether you are a reporter for CNN or Donald Trump.”
He also said that he would not be rolling out the red carpet for Trump, should the US president visit the UK.
He said: “State visits are different from a normal visit and at a time when the President of the USA has policies that many in our country disagree with, I am not sure it is appropriate for our government to roll out the red carpet.”
The relationship between Trump and Khan has not been the friendliest.
Earlier this year, Khan, who is the first Muslim mayor of a European city, condemned Trump’s Muslim travel ban, saying it “flies in the face of the values of freedom and tolerance”.
He then clashed with the billionaire businessman again following the London Bridge terror attack.
Khan said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the increased police presence in the capital over the next few days.
But Trump twisted his words to reference the number of people killed and injured by the terrorists.
A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan hit back, saying the Mayor had “more important things to do” than get into a war of words with Trump when he had a response to a terror attack to be coordinating.
It was reported last month that Trump had told Theresa May he did not want to go ahead with the a state visit if there were likely to be large-scale protests.
The visit, which was initially expected to take place this year, has been indefinitely delayed.
Trump is said to have told Theresa May he had not had “great coverage” in the UK and had urged her to “fix it for me”, according to The Sun on Sunday.