Sadiq Khan has sent a strong message to anyone who suggests that being a Muslim and a Westerner are incompatible.

The Mayor of London also said that he would not rule out a meeting with Donald Trump.

He told CNN: “If someone has views that I think can be changed I am ready to play my role.

“If you somehow think it is not possible to be a Muslim and a proud westerner I am happy to disabuse you of that idea, whether you are a reporter for CNN or Donald Trump.”