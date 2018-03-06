In Our Uncertain Times, Global City Collaboration Will Help Us Tackle Our Greatest Challenges

It was a past president of the US Conference of Mayors who said at the turn of the millennium: “The 19th Century was a century of empires, the 20th Century, a century of nation states. The 21st Century will be a century of cities.”

This is proving to be far more prophetic than many would have imagined. The rise of cities, the co-operation and connections that exist between us, and how we can unlock social and economic progress, is undoubtedly an exciting and defining feature of our times.

According to the UN, more than half of the world’s population now lives in urban centres, a proportion that is projected to grow to 67% by 2050. In the US, the largest 100 metropolitan areas account for two thirds of the country’s population and the majority of overall economic output.

As the Mayor of London, I have seen how cities like my own, as well as New York, Mumbai, Paris and Chicago, now link together like never before to form the beating heart of our global economy, how they account for the vast majority of innovation and how they are at the forefront of everything from science to culture.

At a time when we are seeing a rise in populism and a pull across many countries in the West towards looking inwards, nativism and isolationism, our global cities can act as an antidote to this regressive trend, demonstrating the folly of these actions.

In cities, we see the highest levels of immigration and the most striking examples of rapid cultural change. Yet it is also in cities like London and New York where we celebrate our diversity as a great source of strength, rather than viewing it as a weakness.

It is also major cities that can lead the charge when it comes to solving pressing issues that national governments are either unwilling or unable to confront. This includes tackling some of the biggest problems facing the world – from air pollution and climate change, to the necessity of moving to clean energy sources and skilling up workers for the jobs of tomorrow.

During these unprecedented, uncertain times, this alternative outlook should provide us with some optimism about what can still be achieved. The dynamism of our progressive cities stands in stark contrast to the ever more dysfunctional character of many national governments, which are increasingly incompetent and gripped by partisanship, paralysis and gridlock.