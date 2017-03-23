When asked by CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour about his reaction to the tweet on Thursday morning, Khan said: “I’m not going to respond to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr, I’ve been doing far more important things over the past 24 hours.

“What I do know is that the threat level in London and across the country is severe, that means that an attack is highly likely.

“I was in New York last year when there was an attack in New York and terrorists hate the fact that, whether it’s New York, whether it’s London, whether it’s Paris, whether it’s Brussels, whether it’s Istanbul, whether it’s Madrid, we have diverse communities living together peacefully, getting on with each other, respecting each other.

“We’ve got a thriving democracy in London and we’ve got a situation where parliament is returning to normal today, City Hall is returning to normal today, tourists are returning to London today, businesses are returning to normal today, just the thing that the terrorists hate.”