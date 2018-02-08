When companies started cutting the prices of women’s razors, we thought the pink tax was on its way out. But alas, women are still being charged more than men for virtually identical products. Sainsbury’s has come under fire for selling two strikingly similar Valentine’s day cards at different prices, depending on their target audience. While a card addressed “for my wife” was on sale for £2, the version addressed “to my husband” was 50p more expensive, retailing at £2.50. To add insult to injury, the cheaper card has two dogs.

@sainsburys usually love your cards but what's going on here? Why do I have to pay 50p more for a card for my husband than he has to spend for virtually the same card pic.twitter.com/lXCEHbPdlO — julie marlow (@ju_ju68) February 7, 2018

A photo of the two cards side by side was tweeted by Julie Marlow, who asked: “What’s going on here? Why do I have to pay 50p more for a card for my husband than he has to spend for virtually the same card?” Julie spotted the cards while at her local Sainsbury’s in Penzance, Cornwall. “I just thought it was a bit odd and probably a mistake that virtually the same card was priced differently,” she told HuffPost UK. Others on Twitter were also quick to call out Sainsbury’s for “gender inequality”, with many also pointing out that it wasn’t just women being charged more for the Valentine’s card, but also gay men.

Seriously, @sainsburys!? it takes quite some 'skill' to bring gender inequality into #ValentinesDay cards too🤦‍♂️🤦https://t.co/m2wkiAr508 — Keith Taylor MEP (@GreenKeithMEP) February 8, 2018

BBC News - Sainsbury's 'husband' valentine card pricier than 'wife' https://t.co/nnhAUnNeXm Hey, don't forget gay male partners would also have to pay a higher price for this 'husband' card. There's a big chunk of the population you forgot or ignored @BBC — Cliff Brown (@CliffBrownNcl) February 8, 2018