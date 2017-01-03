For years, women have had to pay through the nose for everyday items that were often infuriatingly cheaper for men to buy.

But now, the tables are turning. In what is a positive step for gender equality in 2017, Tesco has agreed to reduce the price of its disposable women’s razors to match that of men’s.

The retailer said it had reviewed its feminised products to make sure it was not guilty of gender discrimination.

Its women’s razors now cost 10p per unit, the same price as men’s.

BrittaKokemor via Getty Images

Last year, it was reported that women paid an average of 37% more for gender-targeted items, with razors being among the most marked-up products.

Previously, Tesco charged £1 for a pack of five women’s twin-blade razors. Meanwhile a packet of five razors for men cost half of that at 50p.

This shocking discrepancy prompted Labour MP Paula Sherriff to put pressure on the retailer to reduce the prices of its disposable razors.

In a letter to Sherriff, published by the Guardian, Tesco’s commercial director for packaged products, Kari Daniels, explained that the differences in its pricing came down to the fact that male razors were produced and sold in “significantly higher volumes”, which reduced the price the retailer paid for them.

“However, following an internal review and discussions with our suppliers, we have acted on concerns about the difference in price of our female and male disposable twin-blade razors, in line with our commitment to ensure consistently low, simple and affordable pricing,” Daniels added.

The retailer’s male and female razors now cost the same price of 10p per unit.

It’s not the first time a retailer has been forced to change its unfair pricing. In February last year, retailer Boots was targeted by a Change.org petition calling for a review of “sexist pricing” on razors and eye cream.

The petition claimed that Boots eye cream was £9.99 for women and £7.29 for men. Meanwhile razors were £2.29 for eight women’s razors and £1.49 for a pack of 10 for men.

The retailer responded by dropping its prices.