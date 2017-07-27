Sajid Javid has been branded “clueless” after yet more evidence emerged of Government incompetence in response to the Grenfell tragedy.

Earlier this week it was revealed the Local Government Secretary told MPs no councils had asked for extra cash to increase fire safety measures in tower blocks - despite at least ten authorities having made such a request.

The Sun reported that Housing Minister Alok Sharma - who was sitting next to Javid in the Commons as he gave the incorrect information to MPs - had actually responded to one of the councils just 24 hours earlier.

Yet despite having personally signed a letter to Croydon Council - giving a mere “glimmer of hope” that extra cash would be handed over - he made no attempt to correct the misleading information given by his boss to Parliament.

Labour’s Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey was scathing in his assessment of Javid’s handling of the matter.

He told HuffPost UK: “This shows that the Communities Secretary is clueless about what is going on in his own department.

“We know at least ten councils had written to request funding when Sajid Javid told MPs that ‘not a single local authority’ had asked for help, and we now know that his own minister had already answered at least one of them.

“In the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire the Prime Minister gave very clear promises to rehouse all the victims, test the fire safety in all other tower blocks around the country and make every change necessary to ensure that such a tragedy could never happen again, but her minister is simply failing to deliver.

“It is now clear that the Communities Secretary misled the House when he made the statement on 20 July, but I suspect that this was more cockup than conspiracy.

“Either way he has got to get a tighter grip on his department and take the action to deal with the aftermath of the Grenfell fire.”

The letter from Croydon Council, sent on June 21, asked the Department for Communities and Local Government for cash to fit sprinklers to 25 tower blocks at a cost of £10million.