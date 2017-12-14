All Sections
    Salford House Fire: Third Person Charged With Murder After 4 Children Are Killed

    Their mother is fighting for her life.

    14/12/2017 08:51 GMT | Updated 48 minutes ago

    A third person has been charged with murder after a house fire left four children dead.

    Demi Pearson, 14, her eight-year-old brother Brandon and seven-year-old sister Lacie died in the blaze in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Monday.

    Officers said a fourth child, believed to be three-year-old Lia Pearson, died on Wednesday.

    Facebook
    Lia Pearson died in hospital on Wednesday 

    David Worrall, 25, of Worsley Avenue, Worsley, has been charged with four counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life, Greater Manchester Police said.

    He is in custody and due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

    Zac Bolland, 23, of Blackleach Drive, Walkden, and Courtney Brierley, 20, of Worsley Avenue, Walkden, have also been charged with murder and are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

    Facebook
    Brandon, 8, Lacie, 7, and Lia Pearson, 3, all perished in the blaze 
    Facebook
    Demi Pearson also lost her life in the fire 
    Facebook
    The children's mother Michelle Pearson is in hospital fighting for her life 

    Bolland and Brierley are also charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

    The children’s mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, is in a coma fighting for her life and is unaware four of her children are dead.

    Emergency services were called to the family’s mid-terraced home in Jackson Street, Walkden, shortly after 5am on Monday.

    Two 16-year-old boys were also in the house when the blaze broke out but managed to escape before fire crews arrived.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The blaze began in the early hours of Monday morning 
