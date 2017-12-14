A third person has been charged with murder after a house fire left four children dead. Demi Pearson, 14, her eight-year-old brother Brandon and seven-year-old sister Lacie died in the blaze in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Monday. Officers said a fourth child, believed to be three-year-old Lia Pearson, died on Wednesday.

Facebook Lia Pearson died in hospital on Wednesday

David Worrall, 25, of Worsley Avenue, Worsley, has been charged with four counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life, Greater Manchester Police said. He is in custody and due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Zac Bolland, 23, of Blackleach Drive, Walkden, and Courtney Brierley, 20, of Worsley Avenue, Walkden, have also been charged with murder and are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Facebook Brandon, 8, Lacie, 7, and Lia Pearson, 3, all perished in the blaze

Facebook Demi Pearson also lost her life in the fire

Facebook The children's mother Michelle Pearson is in hospital fighting for her life

Bolland and Brierley are also charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life. The children’s mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, is in a coma fighting for her life and is unaware four of her children are dead.

A third person has been charged in connection with a fatal house fire in Walkden #Salford. He will appear at court this morning. https://t.co/66ebBoEfi6 — G M Police (@gmpolice) December 14, 2017

Emergency services were called to the family’s mid-terraced home in Jackson Street, Walkden, shortly after 5am on Monday. Two 16-year-old boys were also in the house when the blaze broke out but managed to escape before fire crews arrived.