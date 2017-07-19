A petition has been launched to prevent a former British punk rocker turned jihadi bride from returning to the UK. Sally Jones left her Kent home to join Islamic State (IS) in 2013, becoming the leading female recruitment officer for the terror group. She married cyber hack Junaid Hussain in Raqqa, Syria, but was widowed when he was killed in 2015 by a drone strike while travelling in a vehicle.

Earlier this month it was claimed Jones, who has spoken of her desire to “behead Christians” and urged British women to carry out attacks on civilians, is tearfully yearning to return to her home country. While it is certain Jones would be arrested immediately and eventually jailed, a petition calling for her to be blocked from entering the country at all has been signed by more than 15,000 supporters. It also calls for Jones’ citizenship and passport to be revoked.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, a woman known as Aisha said Jones was “crying and wants to get back to Britain but ISIS is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me her wish to go to her country.” The petition comes after one of Jones’ relatives told The Sun he believed the 50-year-old would find her way back nonetheless. He said: “She would find a way. She’s very cunning. I don’t think she quite understands the position she’s put herself in. We all have choices in life and she’s made hers.” Jones took her young son, who is now 12, with her to Raqqa where it is believed he has been forced to execute prisoners. His mother is also reported to use him as a human shield when she travels.

