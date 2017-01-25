The NSPCC has supported a warning given to parents about their children taking part in the ‘salt and ice challenge’. The salt and ice challenge involves participants putting salt and ice on their arms or hands in a way that quickly causes localised first and second-degree burns, similar to the effects of frostbite. The effects often do not become apparent until the redness and numbness from the ice, has reduced, so people are injuring themselves without realising in time.

This week, a mother who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out to stop other children being injured after her son was admitted to hospital with nerve damage caused by the challenge, according to the Hull Daily Mail. Now an NSPCC spokesperson has supported the mother’s warning, telling The Huffington Post UK: “The rise of social media has contributed to increasing peer pressure amongst children. This ‘craze’ [salt and ice challenge] is another clear example of the risks.” The children’s charity said the challenge is the latest in a string of potentially-dangerous crazes to sweep social media.

The after affects of the #saltandicechallenge A photo posted by Chase Guns170VLOGS (@chase_guns170vlogs) on Jun 3, 2016 at 9:54am PDT

Salt and ice challenge #saltandicechallenge A photo posted by Devin Rodgers (@narutoofficial2) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:42pm PST

I didn't learn my lesson from the eraser challenge and the salt and ice challenge #eraserchallenge #saltandicechallenge #scars. This was after the photo I posted after this A photo posted by JohnathanPeterson (@demoncake27) on Sep 2, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

Salt and ice challenge #salt #and #ice #challengeaccepted #saltandicechallenge #challenge A photo posted by BACCYBACON (@baccybacon) on Aug 6, 2016 at 5:57am PDT