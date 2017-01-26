Salt Bae Is Set To Open A Grill Restaurant In London

There is nothing like making the absolute most of your fifteen minutes of fame.
And that is exactly what Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe is intent on doing, after becoming an overnight internet sensation.
Gökçe, better know by the world as Saltbae, went viral when a video of him chopping meat reached 8 million online views because of his somewhat unique salt sprinkling technique.
Now the savvy Instagram star has confirmed to Turkish newspaper, The Hurriyet Daily News, that he plans on opening two restaurants in London and New York in the next few months.
He already owns a chain of grill houses in his home country, so Londoners can anticipate getting their own slice of Saltbae’s seasoned meat.
It has not been confirmed whether the international branches will take the same name as the exisiting Nusr-et chain, but what we do know is that he could be in for some VIP guests.
Having gathered legions of celebrity fans, including Rihanna who was seen wearing a Saltbae meme t-shirt, and Bruno Mars who tweeted his admiration for the pony-tailed butcher.
Gökçe told the newspaper: “[I do not know any foreign languages] but I can communicate with people through meat.”
We’re already salivating at the thought.