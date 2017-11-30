. @samgyimah explains why he is "deeply uncomfortable" with Donald Trump coming to the UK on a state visit #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/qklHFPOPMz

A Government minster has said he would be “deeply uncomfortable” about a Donald Trump state visit amid reports a ‘working visit’ by the US President had been dropped.

On BBC’s Question Time, Justice Minister Sam Gyimah said the US President would be “divisive at a time when we are trying to unite our country”, making him the first Tory frontbencher to make clear opposition to Trump’s proposed trip.

His comments came as the Daily Telegraph reported US diplomats have ditched plans for Trump to conduct a visit in January.

The idea was for Trump to formally open America’s new London embassy in a scaled-down visit that would have meant no meeting with the Queen.

The ‘special relationship’ between the two countries is under strain after the president hit back at the PM, who criticised him for retweeting propaganda from far-right extremist group Britain First.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, MPs from across the political spectrum urged Theresa May to rescind the UK’s invitation.

Labour MP Stephen Doughty accused Trump of being “racist, incompetent, unthinking, or all three” and, on the Conservative benches, Reddich MP Rachel Maclean said MPs were “all disgusted” by Trump’s actions.

But Gyimah’s comments appeared to up the ante considering his position in May’s Government.

He said: