Universities Should Stop Making Unconditional Offers, Says Minister

Universities should be “selecting” students not making unconditional offers regardless of grades, Sam Gyimah has said.

The Universities Minister warned institutions were “sidestepping” the requirement for students to achieve good grades and it could “undermine” academia.

Speaking at an education conference in central London, the Tory MP said universities should instead look at whether an applicant would “succeed in a university environment”.

It comes amid a sharp rise in the number of unconditional offers. Official figures show the number of unconditional offers rose 40% in a year, with 51,615 handed out last year, compared to 36,825 in 2016 and 2,985 in 2013.

Asked about the issue, Gyimah told reporters: “My reaction to that is for universities to really work they’ve got to be selecting people who can succeed in a university environment and do well in a university environment so unconditional offers should not be used as a way of sidestepping that key criteria that should be there for people to get into a university environment.

“Ultimately, universities are about excellence and you don’t want to in any way undermine that about universities.

“Secondly, as a country we’ve got to get away from the idea that if you prove you are clever that you’ve got to go to university.”