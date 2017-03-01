The journalist has been sent what he believes is the first official image of the Samsung Galaxy S8, long before it’s due to be announced next month.

Samsung , like so many before it, has fallen foul of the technology world’s most successful leaker Evan Blass.

I think this is what you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FvYfsLOy0R

Blass has established something of an ironclad reputation for revealing smartphones and gadgets long before they’re due to be announced.

In this instance he appears to have hit the jackpot with the Galaxy S8, a smartphone that isn’t expected to appear until late March.

If the leaked image is accurate it seems to confirm what many have suspected which is that Samsung’s brand-new smartphone will boast a massive curved screen with extremely small bezels at the top and bottom.

Samsung certainly won’t be the first to adopt this new design. LG’s new G6 boasts a very similar approach by removing all buttons on the front of the phone.