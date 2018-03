Samsung, like so many before it, has fallen foul of the technology world’s most successful leaker Evan Blass. The journalist has been sent what he believes is the first official image of the Samsung Galaxy S8, long before it’s due to be announced next month.

I think this is what you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FvYfsLOy0R — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 1, 2017

Blass has established something of an ironclad reputation for revealing smartphones and gadgets long before they’re due to be announced. In this instance he appears to have hit the jackpot with the Galaxy S8, a smartphone that isn’t expected to appear until late March. If the leaked image is accurate it seems to confirm what many have suspected which is that Samsung’s brand-new smartphone will boast a massive curved screen with extremely small bezels at the top and bottom. Samsung certainly won’t be the first to adopt this new design. LG’s new G6 boasts a very similar approach by removing all buttons on the front of the phone.

Joan Cros Garcia - Corbis via Getty Images

Without a home button the Samsung image suggests that the fingerprint reader has now been moved to the back. Apple is expected to do something very similar with the iPhone 8 with the exception being that its fingerprint reader will stay on the front of the phone actually hidden within the bigger screen.