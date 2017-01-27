’Apple Tree Yard’ debuted on Sunday on BBC One, and instantly caught the imagination with the absorbing performance at its centre - that of Emily Watson as an intelligent, attractive, successful, married woman, who risks everything she has for the lure of her sexual desire for a complete stranger.

Throughout the ages, some of our most timeless tales have twisted on such a foolhardy enterprise - when protagonists with seemingly everything to lose, little to gain, throw their cards to the wind, surrender themselves to the laws of attraction and, crucially, set themselves on a course of betrayal from which there seems no coming back.

The first episode of ‘Apple Tree Yard’ found Emily Watson as Yvonne Carmichael giving a statement within the House of Commons, no less, when she encountered an urbane, enigmatic civil servant who paid her enough attention to lure her, initially, into a broom cupboard in the basement, and not long after, into a full-blown affair that can surely only end in tears.

Well, all we can say in her defence is, she’s not the first - in real life, or in these top 5 fictional titles. Does it ever work out well? Does anybody get off scot-free? Will we ever learn?

Doctor Foster