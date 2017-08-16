Labour's Sarah Champion Quits Shadow Cabinet After Claiming UK Has A 'Problem' With Pakistani Rapists

Labour’s Sarah Champion has resigned from the Shadow Cabinet after writing an article claiming “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls.”

The Shadow Women and Equalities Minister made the comments in The Sun last Friday, as part of an article arguing “the race of these abusers” was being ignored in discussions around how to tackle child sexual exploitation.

Her comments provoked a backlash, with fellow Labour MP Naz Shah calling for an end to “incendiary headlines which demonise whole communities.”

Champion initially claimed the tabloid had edited the article, but in a statement announced her resignation appeared to confirm she was responsible for the words.

Champion said: “I apologise for the offence caused by the extremely poor choice of words in The Sun article on Friday. I am concerned that my continued position in the Shadow Cabinet would distract from the crucial issues around child protection which I have campaigned on my entire political career. It is therefore with regret that I tender my resignation as Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I have accepted Sarah Champion’s resignation and thank her for her work in the Shadow Cabinet. I look forward to working together in future.”