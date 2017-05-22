Sarah Jessica Parker has finally said what we’ve all been thinking for the past seven years, admitting that ‘Sex And The City 2’ “fell short” of expectations.

The actress was speaking at a panel event over the weekend, when she acknowledged that the movie - which has a dismal score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes - wasn’t quite a cinematic masterpiece.

Bryan Bedder via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker

Speaking at the Vulture Festival on Sunday (21 May), Sarah told the audience (via Vanity Fair): “I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I’m perfectly happy to say that publicly...

“I will say, I also understand how much friggin’ money it made. I feel like that is forgotten in the discussion.”

Hmm… We’re glad Sarah’s enjoying the cash, but we’d quite like the money we spent on cinema tickets back, to be honest. (For the record, it took an impressive $288 million.)

While the film was set in Dubai, filming actually took place in Morocco and Sarah had nothing but good things to say about her time in the country.

Opening up about the two months the cast spent there, she said: “I found [Morocco] to be haunting, beautiful, unforgettable. Like no place I’ve ever been.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Where do we even start?

Sadly, while Sarah and her co-stars may have loved Morocco, the film was criticised for its portrayal of Arabic culture, with the Guardian’s Hadley Freeman writing at the time: “Not since 1942’s Arabian Nights has orientalism been portrayed so unironically.” Ouch.

Nevertheless, talk of whether a third film could be on the way is still ongoing and Sarah did little to stop the rumours.

This isn’t the first time Sarah has hinted that a third movie will happen, and last year it was claimed that all four stars have already signed on the dotted line.

