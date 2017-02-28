Scarlett Moffatt’s debut on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has already led to a fresh primetime presenting offer, according to new reports.

The former ‘Gogglebox’ star is thought to have already filmed a new pilot with Channel 4 called ‘The Comedy Show’, which would see her starring in sketches alongside comedians and impressionists in front of a live studio audience.

As reported by The Sun, if it were to go to a full series, we could expect to see it airing on Friday nights a little later this year.