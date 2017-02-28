Scarlett Moffatt’s debut on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has already led to a fresh primetime presenting offer, according to new reports.
The former ‘Gogglebox’ star is thought to have already filmed a new pilot with Channel 4 called ‘The Comedy Show’, which would see her starring in sketches alongside comedians and impressionists in front of a live studio audience.
As reported by The Sun, if it were to go to a full series, we could expect to see it airing on Friday nights a little later this year.
An insider told the newspaper: “Channel 4 feel they created her through ‘Gogglebox’ and don’t want to lose her to ITV.
“She was the first celebrity who they approached to do the pilot for ‘The Comedy Project’, which is likely to become a big show for them.”
The Sun has also shared a promotional description of the show, which teases: “With costume changes at each turn, in one instant [guests] could be a co-anchor in our news show and in the next, a contestant on a baking show, or even giving a speech to the Prime Minister in the Houses of Parliament.”
When it was first confirmed that Scarlett was joining the ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ team, the announcement came as reports suggested she’d been offered two other presenting gigs that week alone.
Since then, she fronted backstage coverage live from the National Television Awards, and is set to front a reboot of dating show ‘Streetmate’ on Channel 4 later this year.
As if all that wasn’t exciting enough, she’s also said to be working on a new mystery project with chat show host and stand-up comedian Alan Carr.