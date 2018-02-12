Schizophrenia patients could soon be trained to control their verbal hallucinations using an MRI scanner and a video game.

The pilot study by scientists at King’s College London and the University of Roehampton found that they were able to help patients teach themselves a mental strategy that could ease their symptoms.

Around 70% of people with schizophrenia hear voices, which can cause enormous levels of distress and disruption to their daily lives. What’s worse is that 30% of those people simply don’t respond to the medication that’s on offer.

How does it work?

Brain imaging experts targeted a region of the brain which is sensitive to speech and human voices, and is hyperactive in people with schizophrenia and verbal hallucinations.

They designed a “neurofeedback” technique, where patients in a MRI scanner could monitor their own neural activity in the speech sensitive region of the brain.